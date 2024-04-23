Sixers to file grievance with NBA over officiating in first-round series against Knicks

NEW YORK — The 76ers don’t believe they’re getting a fair shake from the officials.

The team intends to file a grievance with the NBA over the officiating across the first two games of their first-round series with the New York Knicks, according to a team spokesman.

In the 111-104 Game 1 loss, the Sixers believe they were disadvantaged by two calls in the last two-minute report. In Monday’s 104-101 Game 2 setback, Sixers coach Nick Nurse tried to call a timeout twice before and after an inbounds pass late in the game.

The Sixers also noted that the Knicks have been using private information about the referees in their game notes. With no reaction from the NBA, the team intends to red flag that.

The Sixers also noted that, according to the NBA, they have been the most disadvantaged team in the last two-minute report this season. So they’re going to red flag that, as well.

Following Monday’s loss, Joel Embiid and Nurse both raised their concerns over the officiating down the stretch.

The officials didn’t see Nurse call for a timeout before the Sixers inbounded the ball to Tyrese Maxey with 27 seconds left.

The ball got knocked loose from Maxey as he was knocked down. He appeared to momentarily regain possession of the ball while on the court. That’s when Nurse attempted to call another timeout. But New York’s Josh Hart quickly retrieved the ball and passed it to Donte DiVincenzo, who missed a three-pointer.

However, Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the offensive rebound and passed the back out to DiVincenzo. This time, the shooting guard buried a 26-foot three-pointer that gave the Knicks a 102-101 lead with 13.1 seconds left.

“I called timeout,” Nurse said. “The referee looked right at me, ignored me. It went into Tyrese. I called timeout again. Then the melee started.

“I guess I got to run out onto the floor and do something to get his attention. Needed a timeout there to advance it, would have been good, couldn’t get it.”

Embiid believes Maxey was fouled while receiving the inbounds pass from Kyle Lowry. The reigning MVP went on a rant about the non-call at his locker.

“Unacceptable,” Embiid said. “Tyrese got fouled a couple of times. We just had the same thing happen against Miami with Tyler Herro [in Wednesday’s NBA Play-In Tournament game.] That’s just unacceptable to put us in this situation. That’s [freaking] unacceptable to lose a game like this, especially in the playoffs.”