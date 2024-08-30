Paul George in, Tobias Harris out: Projecting the Sixers rotation after a busy offseason

The NBA’s free-agency frenzy has long settled, with the 76ers emerging as one of the league’s biggest winners. Training camp is a little more than a month away, officially launching a 2024-25 season with legitimate championship expectations (and pressure).

That means it is the perfect time to reset the Sixers’ retooled roster, which still boasts the dynamite tandem of 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star Tyrese Maxey and has added perennial All-Star Paul George and a host of complementary role players.

Here’s who has moved in and out of the rotation, and how those newcomers are expected to fit with the new-look Sixers’ starters and reserves.

Starters

Out: Tobias Harris

In: Paul George

George, the most prominent free-agency pickup of the NBA offseason and a clear upgrade over the oft-maligned Harris, slides in at a starting forward spot.

On paper, George’s skill and size make him an ideal wing to complement Embiid and Maxey. George is a nine-time All-Star coming off an efficient 2023-24 season, averaging 22.6 points on 47.1% shooting (including 41.3% from three-point range), 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He is also still a strong defender, averaging 1.5 steals last season.

Valid concerns exist about committing a four-year, max contract to a 34-year-old George with notable injury history. But if he is on the court and playing at a similar level, the Sixers will immediately feature one of the best star trios in the NBA.

Out: Kyle Lowry

In: Caleb Martin

This obviously is not a direct comparison, considering that point guard Lowry and forward Martin play vastly different positions. But after closing last season alongside Maxey in the backcourt, Lowry is projected to be the backup point guard in 2024-25 while the re-signed Kelly Oubre Jr. will be the second starting guard.

At 6-foot-5, Martin is undersized at power forward but has experience playing there with the Miami Heat. He is a high-effort and floor-spacing player who can operate with and without the ball as a shooter and cutter.

» READ MORE: Get to know Sixers center Andre Drummond through the eyes of a Bulls beat writer

Reserves

Out: Paul Reed

In: Andre Drummond

“BBall Paul” Reed’s rebounding and energetic style made him a popular player during his Sixers tenure. But when his team torpedoed during his minutes in their first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks, it became glaringly obvious that upgrading the backup center spot needed to be an offseason priority. They turned to a familiar face in Drummond, whom Embiid called the best backup he has ever had when they were teammates for part of the 2021-22 season.

Though no longer an All-Star-caliber player, Drummond is still a dominant rebounder and big-bodied interior presence. That does come with some head-scratching moments on offense, such as trying ill-advised passes. But he can also prove his value as a spot starter, assuming that Embiid will be load-managed to some degree while coming off meniscus surgery and a summer playing in the Olympics.

Second-round draft pick Adem Bona is another option at reserve big man.

Out: Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton

In: Eric Gordon, Jared McCain, Reggie Jackson

This is poised to be one of the more interesting rotation-spot battles, featuring two veterans and a rookie.

McCain, the Sixers’ first-round draft pick, was a lethal three-point shooter during his one season at Duke. Gordon and Jackson have logged successful NBA careers but did not work out at their most recent championship-hopeful spots in Phoenix and Denver, respectively.

Gordon, 35, another former Houston Rocket during now-Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey’s tenure, is a career 37.1% high-volume three-point shooter and occasional driver. Jackson. 34. is a scorer and playmaker as a longtime point guard and remains durable after playing in all 82 regular-season games last season before slipping out of the playoff rotation.

They will all compete for minutes replacing Hield, a sharpshooter who did not pan out as a trade-deadline acquisition last season, and Melton, a do-everything combo guard who struggled with a back issue for much of last season.

Out: Nico Batum

In: KJ Martin, Ricky Council IV, Guerschon Yabusele

Here is evidence that the Sixers are thin — or, at least, inexperienced — at forward, after losing respected veteran Nico Batum in free agency.

The hyper-athletic Martin signed a new contract that doubles as an enticing trade chip, meaning there is a decent chance he does not stick on the roster all season. Council was one of the pleasant surprises of last season, using his attacking style to ascend from undrafted two-way player to earning a standard contract by the end of the season.

Yabusele, 28, is a recent signee, following a strong performance for France in the Olympics. He has played professionally overseas since 2013, most recently for Real Madrid in Spain.

The versatile Oubre is also an option to play forward in some lineups.

» READ MORE: Ricky Council IV working on earning a spot in the Sixers’ rotation: ‘I want to continue to prove myself’

Out: Cameron Payne

In: Kyle Lowry

Both players were late-season additions last year — Payne at the trade deadline, and Lowry off the buyout market.

Though Payne brought instant-offense shooting and flair, Lowry has championship experience, a stingy defensive style, and deep knowledge of coach Nick Nurse’s philosophies from their time together with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry could also still play alongside Maxey at times, allowing the third-year star to play off the ball.

Jackson is another ballhandling option, as is the returning Jeff Dowtin Jr.