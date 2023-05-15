The 2023 NBA free-agent class might not have what the the Sixers are looking for

As is tradition following a season-ending loss, the focus almost immediately shifts to what comes next. That’s especially the case when fans don’t even want to look in the rearview out of fear that objects in the mirror might be more painful than they appear.

How can the team get better next season?

That’s usually the question on fans’ minds — for 76ers fans it certainly has been for decades now, not just during this recent stretch of second-round losses. The first thing to do is take a look at the contract situation for the current crop of Sixers players, a group that is likely to change this offseason, whether that’s through trade or free agency.

Breaking down the Sixers' 2023-24 salary cap and contract info

But there’s a flip side to that coin. Because if players are going to be leaving Philly this summer, that also means the team is going to be adding replacements. Sure, some could be added via trade, but the easiest way to make offseason upgrades — aside from a lottery pick that the Sixers don’t have — is through free agency.

Unfortunately for Daryl Morey and Co., this isn’t exactly the ideal summer to be making big free-agent signings. The class is, well, underwhelming.

With a list full of players on the wrong side of 30 at the top — including James Harden, who can become a free agent this summer by declining his player option — and lacking the kind of star power we’ve seen in recent summers, retooling through free agency might be best accomplished around the margins.

However, that’s not what fans want to hear right now, so let’s take a closer look at some of the bigger names on the market this summer and how they would fit with the Sixers, knowing fully that there could be a different coach leading the team when they take the court next.

It’s also worth noting that given the team’s current salary situation, signing any players of significant value would also require the team either losing Harden or trading away Tobias Harris. With that in mind, here are some names that stand out:

Fred VanVleet, PG — A backcourt featuring VanVleet and Tyrese Maxey would be a nightmare on the defensive end, but could be a thing of beauty on offense. The one-time All Star has spent his entire career in Toronto, but perhaps a coaching change (specifically one involving Nick Nurse) could entice the 29-year-old guard to begin his next chapter in Philly. Kevin Love, PF/C — Yes, he’s 34. Yes, he has been injury prone. But he’s currently playing in the Eastern Conference finals, while the Sixers, who reportedly had interest in Love ahead of the trade deadline and into the buyout market, are not. He can shoot, he can pass, and he can rebound — three things the Sixers should covet. Gary Trent Jr., SG — At just 24, Trent is by far the youngest player on this list, and that alone should make him attractive to the Sixers. Moreover, he could start in place of P.J. Tucker, moving the 38-year-old veteran to the bench, or even to a sixth-man role. Last season, he averaged 17.4 points per game in just over 32 minute, and shot 37% from three on 6.8 attempts per game. Dwight Powell, C — Even if Paul Reed returns next season as he said he wants to, Powell would be an improvement behind Joel Embiid. This past season with the Mavericks, he averaged 6.7 points per game (on 73.2% shooting) and 4.1 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game. Donte DiVincenzo, SG — The Sixers gave away Mikal Bridges on draft night and missed out on Jalen Brunson, but maybe they can get another Villanova player with local ties in DiVincenzo, who will likely cost the Warriors too much to keep this offseason and would be a nice upgrade to the Sixers guard rotation. Another option at shooting guard, if the Sixers want to keep it in the ‘Nova family? Josh Hart, Brunson’s current teammate in New York. Kyrie Irving, PG — No. Just ... no.

Sorry, Doc. Sixers need a change of direction after Game 7 meltdown. | David Murphy

Will any of those get Sixers fans overly excited? Probably not, but running it back with the same core group feels equally uninspired following an embarrassing end to the Sixers’ season.