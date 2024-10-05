Former Sixers forward Furkan Kormaz sidelined with leg injury

NASSAU, Bahamas — Furkan Korkmaz was considered one of A.S. Monaco Basket’s main attractions in the EuroLeague.

That’s still a possibility. But fans of the French basketball team will now have to wait a little while to see him play. Korkmaz suffered a slight tear in the adductor of his right thigh in the third quarter of Wednesday’s season-opening victory over EA7 Emporio Armani Milan. He’s expected to miss three to four weeks.

The 6-foot-7 swingman spent nearly seven seasons with the 76ers before being traded to the Indiana Pacers and immediately waived on Feb. 8.

The Sixers selected Korkmaz with the 26th pick in the 2016 NBA draft. He remained overseas for one season to play for Anadolu Efes in his homeland, Turkey. He joined the Sixers during the 2017-18 season after the team bought out his Turkish contract.

The 27-year-old averaged 6.8 points and shot 35.6% on three-pointers in 328 games with 49 starts as a Sixer. On Wednesday, Kurkmaz had 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with two steals and a rebound in 14 minutes, 20 seconds.