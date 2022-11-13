Reserve swingman Furkan Korkmaz is listed as out for the 76ers’ Sunday night game against the Utah Jazz with swelling in his left knee. Joel Embiid and De’Anthony Melton were not listed on the afternoon’s injury report.

Korkmaz left the win over the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter Saturday with his injury after providing a bench spark with seven points in the first period. He had moved up the depth chart because Melton missed the game with back stiffness.

Embiid said after the win that he planned to play against the Jazz, the second night of a back-to-back set. Yet the All-NBA big man added that he was dealing with a sore ankle and a shoulder issue, revealing Saturday that he sometimes struggles to lift his arm and block shots. This comes after Embiid had already missed time in four of the Sixers’ first 10 games because of the flu and to rest his knee, and needed to ramp up his conditioning after dealing with plantar fasciitis during the offseason.

After Sunday’s game against Utah, the Sixers don’t play again until Friday at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.