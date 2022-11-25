Georges Niang has two loves: playing basketball and making connections.

Niang’s first career has centered entirely around basketball. Now in his seventh year in the NBA, the Sixers forward isn’t ready yet to entertain retirement. But he is starting to ponder life after basketball, which may involve his second love and a future in media.

“Obviously I want to play as long as I can but that would be amazing,” Niang said in a phone interview. “I’ve taken broadcasting classes. It’s part of my passion. I love podcasting. I love all that stuff.”

Niang’s first interview after being introduced as a Sixer in August 2021 was a three-minute video conversation with in-house team reporter Lauren Rosen. They talked about his decision to sign with Philly, coach Doc Rivers’ influence, and how he sees himself fitting in.

“Right afterwards, he just sort of said, ‘So, are you gonna host a podcast with me?’” Rosen recalled. “I said, ‘If you want me to?’ From there it sort of took off.”

Niang had previous experience hosting “Georges Niang’s Drive and Dish” during his stint with the Utah Jazz. That show spawned out of the league-wide quarantine pause and ran from March to May 2020.

As part of his new show’s planning process, Rosen listened through the eight-episode catalog to get a better sense of Niang’s style. She quickly noticed his gregarious and disarming nature, and only one episode of the newly formed “Big Niang Theory” confirm that.

The show debuted during a road trip last season and featured Turkish teammate Furkan Korkmaz as the first interview.

Niang prefaced the conversation by noting that the podcast would be a fun way to learn more about his teammates. He and Korkmaz, who shared neighboring lockers, had only known each other about two months.

After some introductory chatter, Rosen — who believes the best episodes are the ones she talks the least — cut in to let the teammates know that one player pronounced the other’s name incorrectly.

“Did I say... Oh, did you add the ‘S’?” Niang asked.

“Let me try again,” Korkmaz said, before carefully enunciating each syllable. “George-ES KNEE-Yang.”

The three shared a laugh as Korkmaz learned the ‘S’ in ‘Georges’ is silent. Niang assured listeners their chemistry is stronger on the court, where he calls Korkmaz “Furky Magic” and responds to “Niang.”

“One minute in, I was like we really got something here,” Rosen said.

Rosen later added: “He’s a self-starter. He loves podcasting and having conversations and flexing this broadcasting muscle that he’s been developing on the side.”

Other guests have included Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

As Rosen says, the Sixers didn’t sign him to be a podcaster. They signed him to contribute to a playoff-contending team. Hosting “The Big Niang Theory” has just been a positive ancillary contribution.

Niang credits the NBA’s broadcasting class for helping hone his skills behind a microphone. The elective program known as “Broadcaster U” started in 2008 to help players learn valuable post-playing-career skills. Niang’s 2019 class featured Isaiah Thomas, Jameer Nelson, Justin Anderson, D.J. Augustin and Jon Leuer.

The group sharpened their debate skills in front of a camera, dissected film in studio and practiced interviewing technique. Game commentary and stand-ups were also major components.

“I got to have a lot of really cool experiences,” Niang said. “I got to hone in on my skills. You learn about things that you don’t see on TV that help you understand why these guys are so great and why they can do what they do. It gave me reps and that was the best thing for me.”

Niang isn’t the only Sixer with a knack for broadcasting. Rosen noted Maxey has a running joke about one day taking her job. Harris has shown strong public speaking skills. And Thybulle entered the ring with his video blogs from the NBA Bubble.

“I think the fact that [Niang] has been so proactive in finding something he’s good at,” Rosen said,” because he’s definitely naturally gifted, but actually investing in that skill and sharpening that skill and saying yes to opportunities to grow that skill show he’s serious about it.”