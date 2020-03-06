SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This was a prime example of having to get something, just anything, in return.
The Golden State Warriors were in desperate need of shedding some salaries as a way to get under the luxury tax for this season, which would lead them to avoid the “repeater tax” for next season. So the organization basically gave Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks away to the 76ers on Feb. 6.
The Sixers gave up only three second-round picks in the trade: the Dallas Mavericks pick in June’s draft, the 2021 Denver Nuggets pick, and the 2022 Toronto Raptors pick.
Saturday night will be the first time Robinson and Burks face the team that cashed them in for second-rounders. The last-place Warriors (14-49) will host the Sixers (38-25) at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center.
“It’s going to be a fun environment, fun game,” said Robinson, who was enjoying a career season with the Warriors along with Burks. “I know Steph [Curry] is supposed to be back. The energy in the building is always good. ... Even though they are losing, it’s still great energy.”
Robinson will talk for days about the relationships with and respect for the players and coaches he met in Golden State since signing there on July 9. But he uses the trade as motivation.
“At the end of the day, they let me go for a second-round pick, and the same with AB,” Robinson said. "So just like anything else, just go play with an extra little chip on our shoulders, going in there. Just have fun with it.
“No disrespect. Not hard feelings. It’s just going to be cool to go against some of the guys we have been practicing against and playing with all year.”
Burks said he has a lot of different emotions entering Saturday’s game and acknowledged it will be good to see some old faces. However, the swingman said he’s doesn’t use being traded for second-round picks as motivation.
“I don’t see it how you see it,” Burks said. “I don’t see it like that. It is what it is. I can’t think nothing else about it.”