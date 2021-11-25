SAN FRANCISCO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 116-96 loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center.

Best performance: Steph Curry finished with 25 points while making 6 of 11 three-pointers. The two-time league MVP also had 10 assists for his fifth double-double of the season. He was a game-best plus-29.

Worst performance: Nemanja Bjelica was a minus 8 while playing just 6 minutes, 5 seconds. The Warriors reserve finished with two points after missing both of his shot attempts and turned the ball over while being a defensive liability.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle finished with three steals and two blocks in his fourth start of the season. The Sixers swingman had a tough assignment guarding Steph Curry. While Curry scored 25 points with his as the primary defender, Thybulle did as good of a job defensively as anyone could ask.

Worst statistic: The Sixers handled the ball like it was a hot potato. They committed 21 turnovers, leading to 38 points for the Warriors.

Best statistic: The Warriors were hot from the field after intermission. Golden State shot 59.5%, including making 8 of 19 three-pointers after intermission.

Worst of the worst: The Sixers’ inability to hold onto a lead. They blew a 19-point first-half cushion en route to suffering a 20-point setback.