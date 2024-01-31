Injury-plagued Sixers unable to stop Warriors, and as a result, its losing skid

SAN FRANCISCO – Joel Embiid returned to help the 76ers.

Unfortunately for the team, his presence didn’t help them snap out of their recent skid. Instead, it raised more questions about his health while the Sixers suffered a 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Embiid left the game with 4 minutes, and 4 seconds remaining after getting tangled with Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga while going to a loose ball. Embiid grimaced in pain as Kuminga fell on his already sore left knee. The reigning MVP then grabbed his knee, rolling in pain before finally making it to his feet and limping into the locker room.

Tuesday night’s decision at the Chase Center dropped the Sixers to 29-17 and extended their losing streak to a season-worst four games. This was the second time in as many nights the undermanned Sixers lost to one of the league’s worst teams.

The Warriors improved to 20-24 with the victory, snapping a two-game skid. This was just their third victory in nine games.

But Embiid’s return was the main storyline as he lacked mobility, had little lift, and, at times, was a liability. He finished with a season-low 14 points on 5-for-18 shooting along with six rebounds. It was the first time he failed to score 20 points this season. It also snapped Embiid’s streak of at least 30-point performances at 22.

Warriors guard Steph Curry had a game-high 37 points.

Embiid’s injury came after he re-injured his knee during Thursday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. That led to his being a late scratch from Saturday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets with left knee soreness. Embiid also missed Monday’s loss to the Blazers.

On Tuesday, he fell several times because of his knee. He appeared to remain in the way too long.

It was obvious from the start that Embiid lacked mobility.

He scored just four points on 1-for-7 shooting in the first quarter. Instead of playing the entire first quarter, Embiid was subbed out with 2:16 remaining. He went to the locker room at the end of the quarter. He would emerge from the locker room with roughly 8:40 left in the half and checked back at the 7:07 mark.

Tyrese Maxey missed his third consecutive game with a sprained left ankle. Nico Batum also missed the game with left hamstring tightness. However, Sixers coach Nick Nurse said Batum’s absence was more precautionary. The forward missed several games last month with a strained left hamstring. The Sixers wanted to be cautious since they played the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night.

Nurse thinks Maxey could return Thursday night against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.

“We’re close with him,” he said. “I was hoping he was going to make it tonight. When he didn’t play last night. We thought we’d have him tonight, but it didn’t work out that way. I would imagine [getting] a couple more days he should be ready to go.”

With the point guard sidelined, Patrick Beverley made his fourth straight. Meanwhile, Danuel House Jr. started in place of Batum at small forward. They were joined in the starting lineup by Kelly Oubre. Jr., Embiid and Tobias Harris.

But from the onset, it was no secret who the Warriors were focused on stopping.

