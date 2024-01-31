Sixers grades: Joel Embiid struggles in return, Furkan Korkmaz rains threes; Tobias Harris finishes well

SAN FRANCISCO — The 76ers suffered a 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at the Chase Center.

Center: D-

Joel Embiid looked like someone who came back too soon. He has limited mobility and very little lift. He also appeared to buckle his knee on multiple occasions. He eventually left the game with a left knee injury with 4 minutes, and 4 seconds remaining. Embiid ended up with a season-low 14 points along with eight turnovers.

Paul Reed’s defensive effort was much better than during Monday night’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. He didn’t provide much offense, attempting just one shot in the first shot — a miss — for the game.

Forwards: B

Tobias Harris looked better than on Monday. He attacked the basket while playing with a lot of energy. With Maxey out and Embiid hobbled, Harris was the Sixers’ best offensive option.

Danuel House Jr. had a great defensive effort — including a couple of nice defensive possessions against Steph Curry. However, he struggled trying to knock down three-point shots.

KJ Martin was solid defensively. His physicality was a plus for the Sixers.

Guards: C

Kelly Oubre Jr. was very good at attacking the basket. He just needed to do more of it. Oubre needs to stop settling for jumpers.

Patrick Beverley’s early offense has been helpful in place of Maxey. He scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.

Furkan Korkmaz was offensive on the offensive end, which was needed on this night. He made a couple of timely three-pointers. Korkmaz finished with 19 points while making 5 of 6 three-pointers.