Sixers-Heat grades: Kelly Oubre’s shooting shines; Tyrese Maxey struggles

MIAMI — The 76ers lost to the Miami Heat, 119-113, on Christmas night at Kaseya Center. Here are our grades from the loss.

Center: B-

Paul Reed got his second start of the season. He was a little anxious in this game, picking up two fouls in the first four minutes. Then he picked up his fourth foul with 9:39 left in the half. He only played 17 minutes, 27 seconds.

Mo Bamba looked uninterested at first. The reserve appeared a step too slow and was outmuscled down low. He was a minus-12 during a 5-minute, 39-second stretch in the first quarter. That led to coach Nick Nurse taking him out in favor of a small lineup. But Bamba stepped up his play during his second stint, scoring 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including two three-pointers in the second quarter. Bamba opened the second half in the starting lineup and continued to outplay Reed.

Forwards: C+

Tobias Harris continued where he left off Friday when the power forward scored a season-high 33 points. On this night, Harris played with the same aggressiveness, scoring nine first-quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting. After a poor-shooting second quarter, Harris regained his rhythm after the intermission en route to finishing with 27 points.

Kelly Oubre came out aggressive while rocking his gold sneakers. He opened the game by getting his layup blocked before dunking the ball on the ensuing possession. Moments later, Oubre blocked Tyler Herro’s shot and the tempo was set. He went on to score 25 points while making 6 of 9 three-pointers.

Marcus Morris Sr. didn’t make much of an impact on the offensive end and struggled to make stops on defense. The reserve failed to score and missed all four of his shots.

KJ Martin had a so-so game. He just didn’t play enough.

Jaden Springer had a 41-second cameo that was hard to grade.

Danuel House usually provides a spark off the bench with his energy. While he showed a couple of flashes, it was far from a great night for the reserve.

Guards: D

Tyrese Maxey had one of his worst games on a night the Sixers needed his scoring. His shot was off. And because of that, the point guard lacked the aggressiveness he usually plays with.

De’Anthony Melton played solid defense but struggled shooting the ball.

Patrick Beverley erased a poor first half that saw him pick up two quick fouls by scoring nine clutch points after the intermission.