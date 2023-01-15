James Harden, Tobias Harris, and even LeBron James could miss Sixers-Lakers matchup

LOS ANGELES – James Harden and Tobias Harris are both listed as questionable for the 76ers’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Harden is dealing with pain on his left heel, while Harris has a bone bruise in his left knee.

Harris missed Saturday night’s 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City with the injury. However, Harden had game highs of 31 points and 11 assists against the Jazz.

» READ MORE: James Harden, Tobias Harris, even LeBron James could miss Sixers-Lakers matchup

The point guard is averaging 22.2 points, 11.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds this season. Harris, a power forward, averages 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The Sixers (26-16) can’t complain too much about Harris and Harden dealing with injuries, compared with the Lakers. Los Angeles would be happy with just two key players dealing with injuries or ailments.

The Lakers (19-23) will have four rotation players sidelined.

Patrick Beverly will miss the game with a non-COVID illness. Guards Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker Walker IV will remain sidelined with strained left hamstring and left knee tendinitis, respectively. And Anthony Davis will miss his 15th game with a stress injury in his right foot. Davis told reporters a bone spur fractured off the navicular bone in his right foot.

LeBron James is listed as probable with a sore left ankle.