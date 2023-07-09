Joel Embiid hopes James Harden’s ‘mindset can be changed’ and he’ll be back with the Sixers

For anyone wondering how Joel Embiid and James Harden could look so chummy in pictures at the white-clothing celebrity party of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin after Harden’s trade request, Embiid has now spoken out.

At Rubin’s latest party in Las Vegas on Saturday night that the Sixers teammates attended, the reigning MVP told Showtime’s Rachel Nichols that Harden is “my bro forever.”

Embiid explained that while he was disappointed to learn Harden was looking to leave the Sixers, he respected Harden’s approach to the “business.” Embiid said he wants Harden to come back so they can still accomplish what they set out to do this season, this time under the guidance of highly-respected new coach Nick Nurse, adding, “hopefully his mindset can be changed.”

The duo did accomplish a lot during the regular season, with Harden among the league leaders in assists and Embiid winning the league MVP trophy.