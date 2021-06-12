ATLANTA — Joel Embiid’s versatility was on full display Friday night at the State Farm Arena.

The 76ers center flirted with a tripe-double while helping to lead his squad to a 127-111 Game 3 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Here’s a look at the best and worst awards from the game:

Best performance

Embiid gets this. The Sixers center had another solid series outing. He finished with a team highs of 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and a game-high three blocks. But his best statistic was just one turnover in 33 minutes, 55 seconds. Eleven of his points, two of his blocks and six of his rebounds came in the third quarter.

Worst performance

Kevin Huerter gets this. The Hawks reserve guard missed five of his six shots en route to finishing with three points in 23:14. The sharpshooter was a minus-14.

Best defensive performance

This goes to Embiid. His defensive presence was huge for the Sixers this game.

Best bounce-back game

Furkan Korkmaz gets this. The Sixers reserve finished with a playoff career-high 14 points while making 3 of 6 three-pointers. Korkmaz was also a game-best plus-24. All this comes after he failed to score while missing all three of his shot attempts in Game 2. He was a minus-11 in six minutes.

Best statistic

This goes to the Sixers’ third-quarter shooting. They made 12 of 19 shots for 63.2%. Ben Simmons shot 4-for-5 in the quarter en route to scoring 11 of his 18 points. Embiid made 3 of 6 baskets in the quarter, while Seth Curry went 3-for-3 while scoring seven of his 12 points in the quarter.

Worst statistic

This goes to Sixers’ foul shooting. No one can argue doubt that this was a thrilling victory for the Sixers. However, they need to go much better at the foul line. They missed 14 of their 39 attempts.

Worst of the worst

This goes to Danny Green suffering a game-ending right calf strain less than four minutes into the contest. The Sixers will have to play without their glue guy and team leader for at least a little while. The timeline to return from calf strain depends on severity. But he could be out at least 10 days.