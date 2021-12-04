ATLANTA — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 98-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena.

Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 28 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocks and a steal. Sixteen of his points came in the second half. Embiid scored the final four points of a game-ending 7-0 run. This was a solid bounce-back game for Embiid, who had a season-low 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

Worst performance: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with more personal fouls (four) than rebounds (three). The Hawks small forward also missed both of his shot attempts, including a late open three with the game in the balance, en route to being held scoreless. The former Sixer was a minus-14 in 18 minutes, 22 seconds of action.

» READ MORE: Sixers pull off the comeback in Atlanta, winning 98-96 just like Georges Niang said they would

Best defensive performance: John Collins finished with two blocks and one steal. One of the Hawks power forward’s blocks came on an layup attempt by Tyrese Maxey late in the game.

Worst statistic: The Hawks couldn’t buy a basket in the fourth quarter. They made just 3 of 20 shots (15.0%), including missing all seven three-pointers in the final quarter.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is not concerned about his recent offensive struggles: ‘You don’t let it get to you’

Best statistic: Sixers scorched the nets from three in the second half. They made 7 of 12 (58.3%) three-pointers.

Best of the best: This was a huge character win for the Sixers. One that they gutted out on a night that Embiid had no legs, Tobias Harris was sidelined, and Tyrese Maxey was out of sorts.