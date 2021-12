Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, right, knocks the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Read more

ATLANTA — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 98-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Friday night at State Farm Arena.

Best performance: Joel Embiid finished with game highs of 28 points and 12 rebounds to go with two blocks and a steal. Sixteen of his points came in the second half. Embiid scored the final four points of a game-ending 7-0 run. This was a solid bounce-back game for Embiid, who had a season-low 13 points on 3-for-17 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Celtics.

Worst performance: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with more personal fouls (four) than rebounds (three). The Hawks small forward also missed both of his shot attempts, including a late open three with the game in the balance, en route to being held scoreless. The former Sixer was a minus-14 in 18 minutes, 22 seconds of action.

» READ MORE: Sixers pull off the comeback in Atlanta, winning 98-96 just like Georges Niang said they would

Best defensive performance: John Collins finished with two blocks and one steal. One of the Hawks power forward’s blocks came on an layup attempt by Tyrese Maxey late in the game.

Worst statistic: The Hawks couldn’t buy a basket in the fourth quarter. They made just 3 of 20 shots (15.0%), including missing all seven three-pointers in the final quarter.

» READ MORE: The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey is not concerned about his recent offensive struggles: ‘You don’t let it get to you’

Best statistic: Sixers scorched the nets from three in the second half. They made 7 of 12 (58.3%) three-pointers.

Best of the best: This was a huge character win for the Sixers. One that they gutted out on a night that Embiid had no legs, Tobias Harris was sidelined, and Tyrese Maxey was out of sorts.