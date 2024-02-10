Sixers-Hawks takeaways: Buddy Hield’s work ethic and Cameron Payne’s desire to mesh well

The 76ers might have won the game if they ran back on defense before intermission. Buddy Hield’s pregame routine and work ethic is meant to inspire youth in his native Bahamas. And Cameron Payne is eager to figure out how to mesh with his new teammates.

Those three things stood out in Friday’s 127-121 setback to the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center.

First-half struggles

The Sixers (30-21) looked like a team allergic to defense in the first half.

That’s when the Hawks (23-29) shot 57.4% from the field — including making 11 of 19 three-pointers — and Trae Young and Onyeka Okongwu were torching the Sixers, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. That led to the Hawks building a commanding 21-point, second-quarter cushion.

But the Sixers did a much better job of defending after intermission, limiting Atlanta to 44.1% shooting. They made just 5 of 17 three-pointers — and went 0-for-5 in the fourth quarter.

Coach Nick Nurse believes the Sixers’ uneven play was the result of having a bunch of new guys in the lineup. Hield and Payne both started after being acquired in trades from the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris was the lone regular starter that played due to injuries and illness.

“It looks really, really shaky at times,” Nurse said. “Like the first half, everybody is all over the place. And then some of the chemistry and communication starts to grow a little bit. And by the end of the game, they started to develop a little bit of chemistry at the defensive end.

“Hopefully that will carry into [Saturday’s game vs. the Washington Wizards.]”

Hield’s work ethic

Percentage-wise, Hield didn’t have one of his best shooting nights. The small forward finished with 20 points on 8-for-21 shooting — including making 4 of 12 three-pointers. However, one has to figure the sharpshooter will find his rhythm based on his work ethic.

Hield arrived at the arena around 2:30 p.m. After locating the locker room and quickly changing into workout clothes, the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder was on the court getting up shots by 2:50. He worked out until the Sixers’ 4:30 p.m. walk-through.

“I just love the game,” he said of his work ethic. “It’s love for the game, very passionate about it. Whether the result is good or bad in the game, I always stick to my routine from what I always do from college [Oklahoma].

“I feel like that brings me so much joy. … My family is not here. So when I’m out here, I have more time to be relaxed, at peace, and I just work. Everywhere I go I want to give my all, and make the best of it.”

But for him, putting in extra work is bigger than helping his team win.

“Nothing is given to me,” he said. “So everything I have, I’m very appreciative of. To play on a big stage like this, this brings joy to me and my country and I have to represent my family and my country. I never take that [for granted] for one bit because there’s always one kid in the Bahamas looking at me.

“Every year when I go back home, hopefully I can inspire him to be not me, but better than me. That’s my goal.”

Eager to mesh with teammates

Payne’s goal is to quickly adjust to playing with his new teammates.

The point guard finished with 20 points, six assists, two steals, two turnovers, and one block in his Sixers debut. He made 7 of 16 shots — including 4 of 9 three-pointers. Yet, he wasn’t satisfied despite only joining the team earlier that day.

“I played all right,” he said, “but there’s still a lot of things. But, man, I got to find out tendencies of the other guys. I feel like I’ve been playing with Buddy Hield forever, but I never played with him before. But we started to find some synergy today. Me and Tobias Harris, as well. It’s just going to be different for me.”

One would assume that he’s off to a great start.

He knew all of the offensive plays. That was a result of briefly playing for the Toronto Raptors when Nurse was their coach. Former Bucks coach Adrian Griffin was one of Nurse’s assistants in Toronto the past five seasons. He brought Nurse’s system and plays to Milwaukee.

But …

“I got to figure out the offense a little bit more,” Payne said. “Figure out where all my guys can strive. Figure out their spots. I know Kelly [Oubre Jr.] likes getting to his left. So I got to figure out more ways to get him to the left throughout the offense.

“Man, shout-out to Nick Nurse, too. He was big today, getting me acclimated as well.”