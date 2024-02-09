Daryl Morey says the Sixers ‘got the best player’ traded at the deadline in Buddy Hield

The 76ers believe the addition of Buddy Hield makes them a more complete team.

“I feel like we got the best player at the trade deadline that was traded,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Friday. “I felt like he gave us exactly what we were looking for, which is that he’s one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history.

“We really like what he adds to the team and we feel like our healthy group, our playoff rotation, with Buddy Hield is right there with everyone in the entire league.”

However, there was some disappointment they were unable to acquire a dependable center before Wednesday’s trade deadline to hold down the fort until Joel Embiid returns. The reigning MVP will be sidelined six to eight weeks after having a procedure Tuesday on the meniscus on his left knee.

“There really were no bigs traded. I was shocked by that,” Morey said. “We were aggressive to do that, but they just weren’t available, so it didn’t happen. We’re going to have to continue to be creative.”

It appears the Sixers will try to get the best out of Paul Reed and Mo Bamba at the center spot until Embiid returns. While there will be a lot of available players, Morey thinks the center position is lighter than others in the buyout market.

“We love what Paul and Mo bring, but I mean, obviously, after just one or two teams recently, we’ve probably been the most injured or sick team in the league,” Morey said. “We also would like to bring in another player. I can see us bringing in a player, but I don’t see it as someone you would expect to play a huge role necessarily.”

But the Sixers acquired Hield and Cameron Payne. Both new additions started alongside Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre. Jr. and Reed in Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philly acquired Payne and a 2027 second-round pick from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

“He brings shooting,” Morey said. “He brings, speaking of playoff experience, some really good playoff minutes in the past. Coach has experience with him — not a lot, but some. He’s given positive minutes to a lot of really good teams. And the shooting, again, is something that’s welcome on this team.”

Looking to add sharpshooting, the Sixers acquired Hield in a three-way trade that also involved the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers sent Furkan Korkmaz, the Toronto Raptors’ 2024 second-rounder, the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2029 second-rounder, and $1.5 million in cash to the Pacers.

Also in the trade, the Sixers shipped Marcus Morris and the Los Angeles Clippers’ 2029 second-round pick to the Spurs. San Antonio, in turn, sent Doug McDermott to the Pacers. Shortly afterward, Morris was waived by the Spurs and the Pacers parted ways with Korkmaz.

This was a deal the Sixers were determined to make.

“Look, with Joel and Tyrese [Maxey], he puts the fear of God in other teams,” Morey said of Hield. “The shots are coming; they’re coming in transition, they’re coming deep, they’re coming off actions. You need to pay a lot of attention to Buddy Hield on the court … and that’s super valuable with Joel and Tyrese in opening up things up for them.”

In another move, the Sixers sent Danuel House Jr., a 2024 second-round pick, and cash via the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick. House was also waived. And the Sixers sent Jaden Springer to the Boston Celtics for a 2024 second-rounder, which will be the more favorable of the Chicago Bulls’ and New Orleans Pelicans’.

Trading Beverley and Springer disappointed a lot of Sixers fans. Beverley provided a lot of toughness and was a leader in the locker room. Springer, a third-year guard, was emerging into a lockdown defender.

“That one’s pretty straightforward in that, again, we’re focused on winning the title,” Morey said of trading Springer. “We had to look at, ‘What are the odds Jaden Springer — who I think has a great future — will help our playoff rotation in the one-, two-, three-year maybe horizon? And what are the odds that the second-round pick will help us?’ And we thought the second-round pick helped us more. That’s just the reality. It allows us to go get maybe a veteran at next year’s deadline and things like that.”