The Sixers get a much deserved day off on Wednesday following the team’s thrilling Game 2 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night.

The series now moves to Atlanta for Game 3, where lately the Hawks are almost unbeatable at home. Including the first round of the playoffs, the Hawks have won 19 of their last 21 games at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Their most recent loss at home happened way back on April 15 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

» READ MORE: After Sixers win, Charles Barkley interviewed by Charles Barkley

Friday night’s Sixers-Hawks game will air on ESPN starting at 7:30 p.m. Eastern (and won’t have an MVP announcement delaying the start). Calling the game will be Dave Pasch and the ageless Hubie Brown, along with reporters Malika Andrews and Steve Javie. The game can also be heard locally on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Tom McGinnis calling the game solo.

The start times for Game 5 and Game 6 are still up in the air, and mainly depend on the length of the Clippers-Jazz series in the West Conference.

If both series go five games, the Sixers-Hawks Game 5 on Wednesday, June 16 will be at 7:30. If the Jazz end up sweeping the Clippers, then Sixers-Hawks would tip at 8:30 p.m.

The same scenario (7:30 or 8:30 p.m. start time) is in place for Game 6 on Friday, June 18.

If the Sixers manage to defeat the Hawks, they’ll go on to face either the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. The Nets currently lead the Bucks 2-0, with Game 3 scheduled for Thursday night on TNT.

Here is the full schedule for the second round playoff series between the Sixers and the Hawks:

Game 1 Sunday, June 6, 1 p.m., ABC Hawks 128, Sixers 124 Game 2 Tuesday, June 8, 7:30 p.m., TNT Sixers 118, Hawks 102 Game 3 Friday, June 11, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Sixers at Hawks Game 4 Monday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., TNT Sixers at Hawks Game 5 Wednesday, June 16, TBD, TNT Hawks at Sixers Game 6* Friday, June 18, TBD, ESPN Sixers at Hawks Game 7* Sunday, June 20, TBD Hawks at Sixers * if needed

» READ MORE: Nikola Jokić might be the NBA’s MVP, but an injured Joel Embiid is looking like the best player in the sport

Staff writer Ed Barkowitz contributed to this article.