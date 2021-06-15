ATLANTA — Ben Simmons knows he had to do more Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers point guard attempted just one shot in the second half of the 76ers’ 103-100 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Yeah, I definitely should have been more aggressive and attack more,” Simmons said following the contest at State Farm Arena. “I think the spacing was a little off this game. You know we didn’t get to our spacing, and we weren’t as aggressive [in the] second half.”

Simmons’ lone attempt came on a made alley-hoop that put the Sixers up 73-63 with 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

The three-time All-Star shot 5-for-10 overall, finishing with 11 points to go with 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Simmons was very active in the first quarter.

He had four points, eight rebounds, and four assists in 10:38 of action in the quarter. Simmons scored the Sixers’ first points of the game on a dunk. His other basket also came on a dunk. But for the most part, he grabbed rebounds and set up teammates.

Simmons had eight points on 4-for-9 shooting in the first half.