In this 76ers podcast, Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect the Sixers’ 128-124 Game 1 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.. They talk about Joel Embiid’s 39 points in his return after missing the first-round closeout game against the Washington Wizards with a torn meniscus in his right knee. They discuss Ben Simmons’ not being the primary defender on Atlanta’s Trae Young, and they give their series predictions.