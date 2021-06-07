The 76ers need to regroup. They must make some adjustments before facing the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday. Their league MVP finalist, Joel Embiid, scored a postseason career-high 39 points and the Sixers still lost, 128-124, in Sunday’s Game 1 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the best and worst awards from the contest:

Best performance

Trae Young gets this. The Hawks point guard finished with 35 points and 10 assists. Twenty-five of his points came in the first half. The third-year veteran scored 19 of his first-half points vs Danny Green on 6-for-9 shooting. Three came against the Matisse Thybulle on 1-for-1 shooting, and his other three was scored on Tobias Harris on 1-for-1 shooting. Young made just 3 of 10 shots in the second half, but his damage was done before intermission.

Worst performance

Green gets this. The small forward had a tough time keeping Young in front of him. He also struggled to make shots. He missed five of seven attempts, all three-pointers, en route to finishing with five points. Green did, however, have two steals.

Best defensive performance

This goes to Ben Simmons. The Sixers point guard had a game-high four steals to go with one block. He defended Young for only 1 minutes, 28 seconds. The Hawks standout missed his lone shot and didn’t score while guarded by the finalist for defensive player of the year.

Best statistic

This goes to the Hawks’ career playoff-record 20 three-pointers in 47 attempts. However, this was a tough one, because Atlanta also made 20 of 21 foul shots.

Worst statistic

This goes to Simmons’ foul shooting. The three-time All-Star made just 3 of 10 foul shots. He had seven of the Sixers’ nine missed foul shots in a four-point loss.

Worst of the worst

This goes to the performance of the Sixers’ all-reserve player lineup after Furkan Korkmaz came into the game with 42.9 seconds left. Taking advantage, the Hawks went on a 17-0 run to break the game wide open.