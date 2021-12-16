Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 101-96 loss to the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Gabe Vincent torched the Sixers just like he torched Team USA while playing for the Nigeria in an international exhibition game this summer. On Wednesday, he got his fourth start of the NBA season due to Miami only having 10 available players. He responded by scoring a career-high 26 points while making 7 of 12 three-pointers. He was a game-best plus 21.

Worst performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this on a night when he was a game-worst minus 23 and benched in the fourth quarter. The Sixers small forward failed to score a point while missing all five of his shots, including three three-pointers. He did have two blocks and one steal. But aside from those plays, he wasn’t impactful.

Best performance in a loss: Tyrese Maxey tried his best to will the Sixers to a victory. The second-year point guard finished with a game-high 27 points while making 11 of 15 shots. Fifteen of his points came after intermission.

Best defensive performance: Danny Green’s play was one of the Sixers’ few bright spots. He finished with a season-high five steals in a reserve role. He also was a team-best plus 11 while finishing with nine points and six rebounds.

Worst statistic: The Sixers struggled to make shots in the first quarter. They made only 6 of 17 (35.3%) shots, including 2-for-9 (22.2%) on three-pointers.

Best statistic: The Heat were raining threes. They made 18 of 44 (40.9%).

Worst of the worst: The Sixers should be embarrassed by Wednesday’s loss. They faced a team team with only 10 available players due to injuries and Caleb Martin being in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion), one-time All-Star Bam Adebayo (right thumb reconstruction), Markieff Morris (whiplash), Victor Oladipo (right knee recovery) and Tyler Herro (right quad contusion) missed the game. The Sixers should have posted a blowout victory.