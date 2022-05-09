James Harden collected Tyrese Maxey’s quick pass off a rebound and dribbled once through his left leg at the wing before firing over Miami’s Gabe Vincent.

The shot went splash, Harden turned his back to holler and Joel Embiid balled his hands into celebratory fists while watching his team’s decisive outburst during his customary rest at the top of the fourth quarter.

That surge proved to be the difference in the Sixers’ 116-108 victory over the Miami Heat Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center to even their Eastern Conference semifinal series, 2-2. And it was propelled by Harden, who scored 16 of his 31 points in the final frame and looked most like his dominant-scoring self since joining the Sixers at the February trade deadline.

The Sixers led 89-85 at the end of the third, but began the final period on a 12-2 run without the MVP finalist. The Heat got back within five points, at 104-99, with less than five minutes to play, but Harden answered with a scooping layup. He later hit another three-pointer with three minutes remaining to give the Sixers a 109-101 advantage, and another trey to put his team up 114-103 with about one minute to play.

Harden also added nine assists and seven rebounds on a night all five starters finished in double figures. Embiid totaled 24 points and 11 rebounds in his second game back from an orbital fracture and concussion. Maxey added 18 points and four assists, Tobias Harris scored 13 (including an alley-oop finish with less than two minutes to play that virtually clinched the game) and Danny Green, continuing his hot shooting, had 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Sixers also overcame a 40-point outburst from Jimmy Butler on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Miami, before Game 6 on Thursday in Philly.

The Process, then The Beard

The Sixers’ two All-Stars took over at various points in the game, but were less effective in others.

Embiid scored all 15 of his first-half points in the opening frame, including a couple of finishes inside, a banked-in three-pointer, and a tough leaning jumper that rattled in.

He began the second half with an and-one jumper to draw the fourth foul on Bam Adebayo. But Embiid and the Sixers could not fully take advantage after that. Embiid got to the free-throw line nine times in the final 24 minutes, but only made five of those attempts.

Harden’s dominant fourth meant Embiid did not need to score in the fourth quarter.

Harden, meanwhile, scored all 13 of his points before intermission in the second quarter, after needing to sit with two first-quarter fouls. He hit two step-back three-pointers in the frame. He also delivered a slick bounce pass for a Harris finish and then muscled in a layup -- something he has struggled to do since joining the Sixers -- as part of a 12-2 run to give the Sixers a 10-point advantage with less than four minutes to play before the break.

Harden scored only two points in the third quarter, missing both shot attempts. But he knocked down a massive shot in the fourth’s opening minutes, burying a transition three-pointer to put the Sixers up, 97-85, and force a Heat timeout. He hit another three with about five minutes to play to push the lead back to double digits, at 104-94.

Turnovers an issue — again

The Sixers shot a blistering 54.4% from the floor, including 16-of-33 from three-point range, while the Heat made just 7 of 35 of their long balls. But partially negating that disparity to keep the Heat within striking distance was that the Sixers committed 17 turnovers that Miami parlayed into 24 points.

Ten of those giveaways for 13 points occurred in a first half during which the Sixers made 63.9% of their field goals, including 9 of their 16 shots from deep. But they led by just eight points. The Sixers also allowed seven second-chance points before the break.

Milton back in the rotation

After a Game 2 absence, it appears combo guard Shake Milton has regained his spot in the Sixers’ rotation and finished with two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

In nine first-half minutes, he hit a pull-up jumper, battled Adebayo for a rebound and poked the ball away from Tyler Herro but also missed two free throws. Late in the third, he bounced a transition pass to Maxey for a layup that put the Sixers up, 87-80.

Milton was part of an nine-man rotation with Matisse Thybulle (five points), Georges Niang (10 points, three assists), and Paul Reed (two points). The Heat, meanwhile, went 10 deep despite missing backup center Dewayne Dedmon (illness). Miami’s bench outscored the Sixers’, 28-19.

Lowry labors

Kyle Lowry, who missed the first two games of this series with a hamstring injury, appeared to be laboring physically and with his production. He finished with six points on 3-of-10 shooting (0-for-6 from three-point range) and seven assists. He managed to play 30 minutes, 16 seconds.

Lowry, a Villanova and Cardinal Dougherty High School product, briefly left the game to head to the locker room in the second quarter, apparently bothered by the hamstring.