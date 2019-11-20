One would assume that Brett Brown and Erik Spoelstra will manage the loads of their respective rosters in such a way that will enable them both to be at full strength for the showdown, given what’s at stake. Come April, there’s a realistic chance that the conference standings look similar to the way they do now, with the Heat and Sixers both sitting among the East’s top five teams. In which case, the outcomes of games like Saturday’s would play a significant role in sorting out the seeding of the playoff field. If Butler or Joel Embiid were to sit one out this week, Friday would be the most obvious night, with the Heat visiting the 4-10 Bulls and the Sixers hosting the Western Conference’s 5-9 Spurs. At least, one would hope. This isn’t the sort of game where you want to see Al Horford and Bam Adebayo on the marquee.