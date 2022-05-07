The 76ers welcomed back their best player and got a much-needed victory.

Donning a gray mask, Joel Embiid finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal as the Sixers defeated the Miami Heat, 99-79, Friday night in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series at the Wells Fargo Center. The Heat will take a 2-1 disadvantage into Game 4 Sunday night at the same arena.

This win guarantees that this best-of-seven series will go at least five games. And it could be the win the Sixers needed to make this a competitive series.

The Sixers lost Games 1 and 2 by double-digits at the FTX Arena in Miami earlier this week as Embiid was sidelined with a concussion and orbital fracture near his right eye.

Embiid was cleared to play after participating in a 15-minute pregame warmup. Embiid’s return came after the MVP finalist cleared concussion protocol and participated in Friday morning’s shootaround. At the time, he had been upgraded from out to doubtful.

Danny Green finished with 21 points on seven made three-pointers. Tyrese Maxey also had 21 points and six assists, while James Harden added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Sixers also did a better job of shooting three-pointers and rebounding. They shot 48.4% from behind the arch and had a 44-35 rebounding advantage. This shooting performance came after they made 14 of 64 three-point attempts and have been outrebounded, 91-71, in the first two games.

Former Sixer Jimmy Butler finished with a game-high 33 points to go with nine rebounds.

But the focus was on Embiid in his first game since receiving an elbow from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in the Sixers’ Game 6 victory to clinch the first-round series.

This marked the second time Embiid wore a mask in the playoffs. He wore one against the Heat (first round) and the Boston Celtics (second round) in the 2018 playoffs.

Like that postseason, Embiid’s eyewear is stronger than a normal mask. It is made of carbon and polycarbonate. The only difference is the last mask had a goggle-like covering over the eyes.

While in concussion protocol, the five-time All-Star didn’t do much. In fact, he didn’t start running until the last couple of days.

Statistically, Embiid didn’t do much on offense in the first half.

He missed five of his seven attempts en route to seven points. However, his presence alone made a difference as he grabbed seven rebounds in the first half.

Embiid’s presence combined with the solid play from Harden (15 points) and Danny Green (nine) enabled the Sixers to take a 41-34 halftime cushion.

Danny’s Day

Green struggled mightily from the field in the first two games. In Game 1, he shot 2-for-6 and went , 1 of 5 on threes. Then in Game 2, the small forward was 1-for-10 and made 1 of 9 threes.

He broke out of that slump on Friday.

Green’s 21 points and seven three-pointers came on nine attempts — all three-pointers. His hot hand also enabled the Sixers to break out of their three-point shooting slump. They made 16 of 33 three-pointers. Maxey joined in on the fun with 5 of 6 shooting on three-pointers.

Butler takes over third quarter

The Sixers had a tough time defending Butler in the third quarter.

The former Sixer scored 14 of the Heat’s first 25 points of the quarter as they closed the gap to 62-59 before he was subbed out with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in the quarter. Butler made 5 of 8 shots and all four of his foul shots. He also had three rebounds and two assists while on the court for 10:27 in the quarter.

Tyler Herro continued where he left off. burying consecutive three-pointers to keep it a three-point game (68-65) heading into the fourth quarter.

P.J. Tucker tries to rough up Sixers

Miami forward P.J. Tucker tried to play the role of the bully.

He and Tobias Harris had to be separated late in the third quarter after a dead ball. Both players were subbed out after the altercation. Before leaving the floor, Tucker and Matisse Thybulle almost got into it. Then Tucker elbowed Thybulle in the back on a play earlier in the fourth quarter. Thybulle retaliated with a shove. Both players received technical fouls on the play.

That altercation led the Sixers sell-out crowd to start chanting, “P.J. [Stinks]! ... P.J. [Stinks]!.”

Inconsistency continues for Harden

In the first two games, Harden’s scoring tailed off after intermission. That was, once again, the case on Friday. The Sixers point guard’s 15 first-half points came on 3-for-6 shooting. However, he scored two points on 1-for-4 shooting in the second half.