Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey listed as questionable for crucial Miami Heat matchup

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Mo Bamba are questionable for Thursday’s much-anticipated game against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center.

Embiid’s status is up in the air after he played Tuesday in a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center. It was Embiid’s first game since he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on Jan. 30 against the Golden State Warriors.

Maxey missed the last two games with left hip tightness, while Harris is dealing with a hyperextended left knee and Bamba was sidelined Tuesday with an illness.

» READ MORE: The absurdity of Joel Embiid is back, and the Sixers matter again

Advertisement

The Heat (42-33) are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings, 1½ games ahead of the eighth-place Sixers (41-35) with six games remaining.

A victory would mark Miami’s third win in this season’s four-game series. The Heat would also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker if the teams finish with identical records. That would give the Heat home-court advantage in a potential NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Sixers.

De’Anthony Melton (spine) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) will remain sidelined. The Heat will be without Tyler Herro (right foot tendinitis) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery).