MIAMI – As Doc Rivers sat down for his pregame news conference, he playfully mocked the varying standards of each team’s back-to-back set.

The Heat played Friday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks, while the 76ers hosted Boston and then needed to hop on a nearly three-hour flight to Miami.

“You make it OK, guys?” Rivers said. “It wasn’t too taxing for you?”

Rivers would not buy into that Saturday’s circumstances were ripe for a “schedule loss” for the Sixers, even if for the first half, they looked like the team with heavy legs. A third-quarter surge made this an outing that would be decided in the final period. Then, the Sixers rolled down the stretch to clinch a wild 109-98 victory at FTX Arena.

Since their season-best seven-game winning was snapped by Charlotte Wednesday, the Sixers have won two games in a row. They also evened the regular-season series 1-1 against Miami, which entered Saturday in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

After a Kyle Lowry three-pointer gave the Heat a 59-47 lead early in the third, the Sixers outscored Miami 62-39 the rest of the way. They used a 28-14 run to take a 75-73 advantage into the final 12 minutes. They started the fourth on a 8-3 spurt to seize a 83-76 lead. That advantage then grew to 101-89 on a Georges Niang three-pointer with less than three minutes to play.

Tobias Harris (22 points on 9-of-13 shooting) and Seth Curry (21 points on 5-of-9 from three-point range) carved out efficient outings, while Joel Embiid overcame a cold start to unleash a scorching third quarter before adding key down-the-stretch buckets.

Battle of the bigs

The first quarter belonged to the rookie center from Turkey by way of NC State and Georgetown.

The third quarter belonged to the MVP contender.

And the second half belonged to Embiid’s team.

Embiid, who was listed as questionable to play Saturday because of elbow soreness, overcame a cold start to finish with 32 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

After starting 3-of-12 from the field, Embiid exploded for 12 points in the third quarter to spark his team’s rally. Then he hit key jumper after key jumper in the fourth, including a difficult fadeaway with less than four minutes to play that gave the Sixers a 98-89 advantage.

A turnaround jumper with less than eight minutes to play in the third and a finish underneath helped Embiid gain traction. His pull-up cut the Heat’s lead to 68-65 with less than five minutes to play in the third and prompted a Heat timeout. Then, another Embiid turnaround jumper rolled in to get the Sixers within 70-67.

Embiid started 1-of-6 from the floor and 1-of-3 from the free throw line. He gained a smidgen of rhythm when he converted an and-1 off the glass and a spinning layup shortly after re-entering the game in the second, cutting Miami’s lead to 38-37.

Omer Yurtseven, meanwhile, continued his stunning play in place of Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo. He totaled 10 of his 22 points and five of his 11 rebounds during a breakneck initial eight minutes that ignited the home crowd. He threw down an alley-oop from Lowry, followed a missed Jimmy Butler layup with a tip dunk, followed his own miss with a putback dunk, hit a floater and got free for a cutting slam.

Yurtseven also kept his team within striking distance in the fourth with a dunk that cut the Sixers’ lead to 86-83 with about seven minutes to play, then an and-1 finish that got the Heat within 91-88 about a minute later.

On the wing

Without Matisse Thybulle (shoulder soreness) and Danny Green (hip pain) to guard the wing, the Sixers needed to get creative with how they defended the Heat’s perimeter threats.

Tobias Harris started the game on All-Star and former Sixer Jimmy Butler. Maxey started on Kyle Lowry and also guarded Tyler Herro.

The three-point line did not hurt the Sixers, however. The Heat made just nine of 35 attempts from beyond the arc, including 0-for-8 from typical sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. Instead, the Heat got 44 points in the paint and 18 second-chance points.

Charlie Brown, meanwhile, was active again while guarding both Butler and Herro. He was also impactful on the offensive end. In the first half, he grabbed an offensive rebound off an Embiid missed free throw that led to a Harris three-pointer. He found an open Curry for a three, and Maxey for a baseline floater. And early in the fourth quarter, he finished at the rim off a bounce pass from Andre Drummond.

About that first quarter . . .

Though the Sixers overcame their dreadful start, this was a stretch where the numbers did tell the story.

The Sixers shot 7-of-21 from the floor, or 33.3% and were outrebounded 19-10. They committed four turnovers that the Heat turned into seven points.

And the Heat closed the period on an 11-0 run to turn a two-point deficit into a nine-point advantage, including a deep three-pointer by Tyler Herro on which he was fouled (he missed the free throw).