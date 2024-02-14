Sixers grades: Kelly Oubre Jr. has rough night, Buddy Hield shows he’s more than a shooter

The 76ers suffered a 109-104 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are my grades from the game:

Centers: C+

Paul Reed posted a nice block but had a tough time guarding Miami’s three-time All-Star center Bam Adebayo. Offensively, he’s been solid in limited opportunities, and scored 18 points on 9-for-14 shooting on Wednesday. He also had12 rebounds, marking his fifth double-digit rebounding performance of the season. It was also his fourth double-double of the season.

Mo Bamba didn’t do much against the Heat. The 7-footer had a tough time maneuvering through defenders.

Forwards: C

Kelly Oubre Jr. struggled to duplicate his efficient shooting performance from Monday night against the Cavaliers. The swingman missed five of his six first-quarter shots. Oubre was also out of control at times. He finished with nine points on 4-for-11 shooting.

KJ Martin needs more minutes. He’s very active with the ball and is a high riser. That enables him to alter shots on defense and get to the rim offensively. That’s what he did in his second start in place of Tobias Harris, who’s out with a left hip impingement. Martin finished with nine points on 4-for-7 shooting along with three assists.

Ricky Council IV is playing like Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey needs to convert his two-way contract into a standard deal. Council produced his third consecutive solid performance, finishing with 13 points and fourth while active.

Guards: A-

Tyrese Maxey was more aggressive from the start of this game than he was against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. The All-Star point guard scored 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting in the first quarter on Wednesday after missing his lone first-quarter shot attempt vs. Cleveland. Maxey had a third-quarter ankle scare, but that didn’t impact his play, as he finished with 30 points, seven assists, and six rebounds

Buddy Hield has been the most consistent Sixer since Thursday’s acquisition from the Indiana Pacers. Hield has played four games for the Sixers, and showed that he’s much more than a three-point shooter in the last two. That doesn’t mean he didn’t remind the Heat just how deadly his three-point shot was, draining four of his first five attempts.

Cameron Payne had his worst performance as a Sixer, with only two points on 1-for-7 shooting to go with three assists.

Terquavion Smith didn’t do much in three minutes of action, missing his lone shot attempt — a three-pointer.