“Basically we just talked about how to prevent it,” swingman Glenn Robinson III said of Monday’s meeting. "With me, Al [Horford], Alec Burks, some of the concerns are we have young kids. We have little daughters. I know that’s a big concern for me. Their immune system is not up to speed. I’m not a scientist. I don’t know enough about it, but I know that’s a big concern for me.”