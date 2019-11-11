A year ago, if you’d rounded the corner and walked through the double doors that lead to the Sixers locker room, the last thing you would have expected to see was Furkan Korkmaz with a smoothie in his left hand and his legs casually crossed and eight to 10 reporters circled around him. And if somebody had told you that you would encounter such a scene the following November, you would have assumed that you would be in some basketball arena other than the Wells Fargo Center, be it in the United States or otherwise. Yet, there it was, a little before nine o’clock on a Sunday evening, the Sixers fresh off a 114-106 victory that moved them to 6-3, Joel Embiid and Al Horford and Tobias Harris having combined for 47 points on 19-of-28 shooting, and the marquee attraction was this unassuming third-year pro whose career in this city once seemed all but over.