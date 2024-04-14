Sixers will host Heat in NBA Play-In Tournament after missing out on East’s sixth seed

The Miami Heat it is.

The 76ers will host the Heat in Wednesday’s Play-In Tournament game at the Wells Fargo Center. Philly is in the play-in round after failing to advance to the playoffs Sunday, the final day of the regular season.

The Sixers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, 107-86, at the Wells Fargo Center. However, they needed a loss from the Orlando Magic or Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately for the Sixers, both teams won.

The Magic defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-88, at the Kia Center. Meanwhile, the Pacers rolled over the Atlanta Hawks, 157-115, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Sixers, Orlando and Indiana all finished the season with identical 47-35 records.

However, the Magic was awarded the fifth seed because they won the Southeast Division title. The Pacers are sixth because they held the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Sixers, who finished seventh.

The top six seeds in each conference automatically qualify for the NBA playoffs, which begin Saturday.

Meanwhile, the teams that finish seventh through 10th will compete in the play-in tournament for the final two playoff spots. The Sixers and Heat, who finished eighth, will play Wednesday for the opportunity to face the second-seeded New York Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

The loser of the Sixers vs. Miami game will play the winner of the Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks on Friday for the opportunity to face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round.

The Sixers finished the season with their worst record in an 82-game season since finishing 28-54 in the 2016-17 campaign. But a win on Wednesday or Friday would advance them to their seventh straight postseason appearance.

The Sixers and Heat split this season’s four meetings.

In their last meeting, the Sixers prevailed, 109-105, on April 4 at Kaseya Center.

Tyrese Maxey had game highs of 37 points and 11 assists to go with nine rebounds after missing the past two games with left hip tightness. Joel Embiid finished with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists, and one block in his second game back after left knee surgery.

Embiid missed Sunday’s game for precautionary reasons after tweaking his knee on Friday. He will be ready to play on Wednesday.

The Heat are led by former Sixers standout Jimmy Butler, who finished with 20 points and five assists in the team’s last meeting. Terry Rozier paced Miami with 22 points.