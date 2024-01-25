Sixers grades: Joel Embiid was sluggish against the Pacers, Tyrese Maxey struggled to make shots and stops

INDIANAPOLIS – The 76ers suffered a 134-122 loss to the Indiana Pacers Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Here are my grades from the game:

Centers: C

Joel Embiid looked sluggish early and was out of position a lot on defense. But the seven-time All-Star carried much of the Sixers’ offensive load. While Embiid isn’t one to make excuses, it was obvious that something was hampering him. At times, he barely moved on defense. But he finished with 31 points and seven rebounds.

Paul Reed was non-existent in the first half on both ends of the floor. He played better in the fourth quarter when the game was all but decided.

Forwards: C

Kelly Oubre Jr. didn’t do much on offense on a night the Sixers desperately needed him, with Tobias Harris and Marcus Morris Sr. sidelined.

Nico Batum had a solid offensive night, knocking down three-pointers. However, there were opportunities when he was wide open and the ball didn’t find him. He struggled on the defensive end. But just his presence was a bonus, considering he missed shootaround and was in the bed Tuesday and Wednesday with an illness.

KJ Martin moved solidly off the ball. That led to scoring opportunities for the forward at the rim.

Danuel House Jr. brought a nice spark off the bench. The swingman’s athleticism brings a different dynamic to the floor.

Guards: C

Tyrese Maxey had a tough time making perimeter shots and making defensive stops. He made just 1 of 8 three-pointers. Maxey also was minus-29 as the Pacers kept blowing by him.

Patrick Beverley‘s relentlessness and leadership qualities were, once again, on full display. He just had a tough time making shots for the second straight game of the season. Like Batum, he was battling an illness.

Jaden Springer was solid on offense. The seldom-used reserve got into the paint and made an impact.

Furkan Korkmaz saw action in the second quarter as the backup point guard. At that point, the Sixers were being routed. He had two points and two assists.

Ricky Council IV had a career-high 11 points why playing the entire fourth quarter.

Terquavion Smith had five assists, but missed all six of his shots while playing the entire fourth quarter.