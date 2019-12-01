The Sixers looked like they could apply the knockout punch in the first half when they owned a 15-point lead midway through the second quarter. Indiana had played the previous night at home, beating Atlanta, and it looked like the Pacers were ready to break. Indiana, however, got back in the game by taking advantage of the Sixers’ weak transition defense. The Pacers outscored the Sixers during the first half in fast break points, 12-6.