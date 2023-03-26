Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Danuel House Jr. listed as questionable vs. Nuggets

DENVER — As expected, 76ers center Joel Embiid, point guard James Harden and reserve forward Danuel House Jr. are listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Embiid is dealing with tightness in his right calf.

» READ MORE: For Sixers coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid, it’s all about being healthy for NBA playoffs — not seedings

“I’m going to need one [game off] pretty soon,” Embiid told The Inquirer after looking sluggish in Saturday’s 125-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. “It’s two things. Like I said, it’s all about [being healthy] for the playoffs. You know, like tonight, I was very sloppy. Usually when I’m sluggish and sloppy that means I’m tired. Like you said, I’ve been playing a lot of minutes, I’ve been playing every single game.

Advertisement

“So to add to that, dealing with the calf and whatever the foot, I think at some point you gotta look at the bigger picture, which is the playoffs, obviously.”

Meanwhile, Harden has missed the past three games because of inflammation and soreness in his left Achilles. And House was sidelined the last two games after being inadvertently hit in the shoulder by Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond during Wednesday’s 116-91 victory at the United Center.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Harden first experienced discomfort in his Achilles before facing the Bulls this past Monday. He played in the game, but struggled through 2-for-14 shooting, scoring a season-low five points in the 109-105 loss at the Wells Fargo Center.

Embiid first experienced problems with the calf that game, but played through the pain. Then two nights later, he experienced more pain and sat out of the second half of the game for precautionary reasons.

The MVP frontrunner is averaging a league best 33.3 points. Embiid is also ranked seventh (10.2) in rebounds and sixth (1.7) in blocks.

» READ MORE: ‘Stay ready and stay patient’: Tobias Harris continues to fill the gaps for the Sixers

Meanwhile, Harden leads the league in assists at 10.8 while averaging 21.8 points. And House averages 4.3 points.

The Sixers (49-25) have lost two straight and three of their last four games. The Nuggets (50-24_ are the Western Conference’s top team. Denver is led by center Nikola Jokić, winner of the last two MVP awards.