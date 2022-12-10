All signs point toward Georges Niang playing Sunday evening against the Charlotte Hornets.

The 76ers forward is listed as probable with right foot soreness ahead of the 6 p.m. game at the Wells Fargo Center.

The ailment caused Niang to miss the Sixers’ past two games. However, he participated in shooting drills following Friday’s shootaround.

Meanwhile, Danuel House Jr. is listed as questionable. He missed Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a lacerated left foot. Tyrese Maxey will miss his 11th game with a fractured left foot.

Niang has been a solid addition to the Sixers since signing a two-year deal in August 2021.

He has averaged 9.7 points and shot 43.1% on three-pointers this season. In 99 games as a Sixer, Niang has averaged 9.3 points and shot 41% on three-pointers with seven starts.

Niang previously spent four seasons with the Utah Jazz, averaging 5.5 points in 206 appearances with 11 starts.

The Sixers improved to 13-12 after beating the Lakers, 133-122, in overtime. The Hornets dropped to 7-19 following Friday’s blowout loss to the New York Knicks. It marked Charlotte’s fourth straight loss and fifth in six games.

The Hornets defeated Sixers, 107-101, on Nov. 23 at the Spectrum Center when Maxey, Joel Embiid, and James Harden were sidelined.