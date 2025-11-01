Joel Embiid will miss the Sixers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) will miss the 76ers’ matchup at the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, per the NBA’s injury report released Saturday evening.

The scheduled absence is part of Embiid’s broader return-to-play plan, which prioritizes rest between games, per a league source. Embiid played 25 minutes, 4 seconds in Friday’s home loss to the Boston Celtics, including a stint down the stretch for the first time this season. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in the Sixers’ 109-108 loss.

Earlier this week, Embiid missed the front end of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Monday night before playing at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Following the Sixers’ game in Brooklyn (6 p.m., NBCSP), they play another back-to-back at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday and at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Paul George (knee surgery recovery), Jared McCain (thumb surgery recovery), and Dominick Barlow (elbow laceration) also are listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Nets. Rookie Johni Broome is listed as out because he will be on assignment with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats.