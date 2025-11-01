Sixers takeaways: Dominick Barlow’s glaring absence, VJ Edgecombe’s dry spells and more from season’s first loss

The 76ers must play aggressively for an entire game. They miss Dominick Barlow’s rebounding and versatility. And the Sixers must find a way for VJ Edgecombe to play off Joel Embiid.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 109-108 loss to the Boston Celtics in Friday’s NBA Cup East Group B opener at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Sixers must be more consistent

In their previous four games, the Sixers (4-1, 0-1) came out sluggish at the start of the third quarter. They dug themselves a double-digit deficit en route to posting thrilling come-from-behind victories.

Advertisement

But against the Celtics (3-3, 1-0), they were sluggish from the start. That led to a 15-point first-quarter deficit and a 24-point second-quarter hole.

“We weren’t into the ball,” said Tyrese Maxey, who finished with 26 points, 14 assists and five turnovers. “We weren’t aggressive like we had been a couple of games. But it was definitely a slow start, but after we really picked it up. We won the last three quarters.”

» READ MORE: Sixers mailbag: Joel Embiid’s minutes restrictions, Nick Nurse’s rotations, and more reader questions

The Sixers outscored Boston, 83-71, over the last three quarters and pulled within one point with 20.8 seconds left. They had a chance to win, but Joel Embiid missed a 28-foot three-pointer right before the buzzer.

The fact that the Sixers were able to come back was a moral victory.

Boston shot 61.5% in the first quarter. Jaylen Brown had 16 first-quarter points on 7-for-8 shooting. Meanwhile, Payton Pritchard made his first four shots to collect a 4-for-6 mark in the quarter.

The Celtics shot 50% in the second quarter before the Sixers held them to 32.1% shooting in the second half.

What changed?

“Nothing,” Maxey said. “We just kind of picked up the physicality. I think we are a group that doesn’t like to get punched in the mouth. And when it happens, we respond. I think that’s what we did. So I’m happy about that.”

But they need to find a way to eliminate their energy lapses. This time it cost them.

Embiid, who had 20 points and two blocks, thinks the Sixers need a better mentality.

“I think we are playing hard,” he said. “I know it, I’ve seen it. I know all these guys in this locker room… got the quality to be a winning team. So we just got to go out there and show it and execute. The way we played in the second half, guarding those guys, we can do it. We did it. So we got to build on it. We’ve seen it. I know we can do it. So we got to be more consistent. “

Missing Barlow

Barlow, who sat out his third game with a right elbow laceration, was sorely missed. The Sixers could use his energy.

The power forward, who signed a two-way contract in July, quickly became a fan favorite because of his ability to attack the glass, run the floor, and serve as a solid role player.

He helped the Sixers get going against Boston in the season opener. The starter had three points, three offensive rebounds, and an assist before being subbed out for Jabari Walker with 3:14 left in the first half.

» READ MORE: kpompey@phillynews.com My account Donate to The Inquirer Sixers Gift Share The Sixers aren’t surprised by their hot start. But everyone else is — and for good reason.

This time around against the Celtics, the Sixers had many one-shot possessions as Boston held a 16-9 advantage in offensive rebounds. In total rebounds, the Celtics had a 45-40 edge, although it appeared wider.

“If I had to guess, I don’t think the size had that much to do with it,” coach Nick Nurse said of the Celtics having a taller team. “I think they were playing small, too. Maybe they were a little bit bigger around the board.

“But I bet when they are taking these threes, we are running too far into the paint, rather than keeping some type of a wall a little bit more on the perimeter, free throw line area that we were running by a lot of those were bouncing. Most of them were bouncing the free-throw line and further.”

Barlow, who played small forward in high school, is capable of using his athleticism to beat opponents to those rebounds. They’ll need someone to provide his spark on the boards and defense until he returns.

Keeping Edgecombe involved

In Edgecombe, the Sixers have the early frontrunner for rookie of the year.

Despite scoring 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, the combo guard could have had a bigger impact on the game.

Edgecombe only took one shot attempt in the fourth quarter — a three-pointer that pulled the Sixers within two points with 51.4 seconds remaining. There were also stretches where he got lost in the offense.

“You’ve got to learn these games come really fast in this league,” Nurse said. “And you’ve got to be able to get yourself ready to go, physically, mentally, etc. I think that was the same in Washington [during Tuesday’s victory over the Wizards], a little bit. But I think we talked about the fact that he’s a young guy. That he’s going to have to learn. Lots to learn.”

He really has to learn how to be aggressive while playing alongside Embiid.

That’s tricky, because Edgecombe and Maxey are the Sixers’ future. But Embiid is currently their best player. Embiid also needs to get some touches and be heavily involved while trying to regain form following April’s left knee surgery.

» READ MORE: Sixers pick up Jared McCain’s third-year team option

But at the same time, the Sixers must do a better job of keeping Edgecombe involved.

“Probably without looking at the film, I have to probably say that we didn’t get into the spread-type offense and give him enough chances,” Nurse said. “You know, when he did score, it was usually off of a kick back, and boom, there he was, downhill. We just couldn’t do that enough.”