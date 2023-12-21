Sixers’ Nicolas Batum out for Raptors game; De’Anthony Melton questionable; Robert Covington probable

Starting forward Nicolas Batum (hamstring strain) is listed as out for Friday’s 76ers game against the Toronto Raptors. Starting guard De’Anthony Melton (quadriceps bruise) is questionable and reserve forward Robert Covington (illness) is probable.

All three players missed Thursday’s practice, coach Nick Nurse said. Batum and Covington also missed all of Wednesday’s win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Melton was injured when he took a knee to the thigh late in the first half.

In their places, Kelly Oubre Jr. slid into the starting lineup, Danuel House Jr. rejoined the rotation, and KJ Martin got second-half minutes. If Melton is unable to play Friday, Patrick Beverley is the most likely candidate to start at guard, while Furkan Korkmaz is another ballhandling option.

Melton is known for his perimeter defense and all-around contributions, averaging a career-high 11.6 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals through 27 games. Batum has been a valuable addition since his arrival in the James Harden trade, shooting 49% from three-point range while providing defensive versatility and playmaking. Covington is among the NBA’s leaders in deflections while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc and averaging 3.6 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game.

The Sixers enter Friday’s game with a 19-8 record and in third place in the Eastern Conference. They have already beaten the Raptors twice this season, by 114-107 on Oct. 28 in Toronto and by 114-99 on Nov. 2 at the Wells Fargo Center.