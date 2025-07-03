Source: Sixers agree to a two-way deal with forward Jabari Walker

Jabari Walker is joining the 76ers.

The small forward has agreed to sign a two-way contract with the team on Thursday. His addition gives the Sixers three two-way players, the maximum number that a team can carry. The squad announced the signing of Hunter Sallis on Tuesday. And Alex Reese was a holdover from last season.

Walker is the son of former post player Samaki Walker, who played 10 NBA seasons. Jabari Walker is not scheduled to play with the Sixers at this time in the upcoming Salt Lake City and NBA 2K26 summer leagues.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pounder was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 57th pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He averaged 6.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 16.3 minutes in 188 games — with 24 starts — over three seasons in Portland.

His best season was in 2023-24 when he averaged career highs of 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 23.6 minutes in 72 games with 23 starts.

Walker is a high-energy player known for his offensive rebounding. He also provides solid defense. The 22-year-old improved his three-point shooting and made a career-high 38.9% last season. However, he lacks ideal athleticism for the small forward position.

The Kansas native started his prep career at Campbell Hall School in Los Angeles before transferring to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona for his senior season.

Walker played two seasons collegiately at Colorado. He garnered first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a sophomore.