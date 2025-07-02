Fresh off his new three-year deal, Justin Edwards steps into veteran role at Sixers summer league

Justin Edwards is the veteran of the 76ers’ summer league team. And that’s a weird concept to him.

“At this time last year, I was a rookie,” the 21-year-old said following Wednesday’s practice. “It is crazy. But as the vets say, I’m still a rookie until the first game of the season.”

The Sixers are relying on Edwards and Adem Bona, another rookie this past season, to convey NBA wisdom to their teammates. Edwards plans to lead by example.

“I probably say not trying to do too much,” he said. “Just trying to do what I can do best. If I feel like I can help with one of the things we’re doing, I’ll put my input in. But outside of that, I’ll try to do what I do best. Not trying to overdo it.”

Edwards is a great example to follow, as he overcame obstacles to reach this point.

The Sixers originally signed the former Imhotep Charter and Kentucky standout to a two-way contract on July 4, 2024, after he went undrafted a couple of weeks earlier. Edwards made the most of his opportunities and broke into the Sixers’ rotation in January. One month later, the squad converted his contract to a standard deal for the remainder of the season with a team option for the 2025-26 campaign.

On Friday, the Sixers agreed to sign him to a new three-year contract — with two of those years guaranteed — after declining his option. Edwards will make $2 million next season, up from the $1.9 million he would have made if the Sixers picked up his option.

He will be eligible to sign the contract at 12:01 p.m. Sunday.

The 6-foot-6, 203-pounder can score in a variety of ways. He’s also a solid defender, who uses his 6-10 wingspan to disrupt passing lanes. The product of the Frankford and Uptown sections of Philly also can defend on the perimeter and in the post.

But he’s focused on being more of an “all-around player” in the Salt Lake City (Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday) and NBA 2K26 (July 10-20) summer leagues.

“One of my goals is to try and get two offensive rebounds a game,” he said. “I do that, and that’s more opportunities for our team. Being a vocal guy, playing defense, and all that; just trying to be the leader on the court, so everybody else will follow after me.”

A year ago, Edwards overthought things. He went into summer league games trying to prove a point, which resulted in him not playing his best.

With an NBA season under his belt, Edwards is more comfortable.

“I feel like that’s the biggest thing for me,” he said.

But he does have some advice for Sixers draft picks VJ Edgecombe (third), Johni Broome (35th, second round), and the other rookies.

“Just to stay positive,” Edwards said. “That’s the biggest thing. To always stay positive. It’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. There’s going be times where they might not play. I might not play, but [they’ve] got to stay levelheaded and stay positive.”