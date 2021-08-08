LAS VEGAS — A lot of eyes will be on Jaden Springer when the 76ers open NBA Summer League action at 1 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Folks will want to see if the 18-year-old who was the 28th pick in June’s NBA draft can duplicate the scoring ability and defensive prowess he displayed in his lone season at the University of Tennessee.

There not the only ones looking forward to Springer’s debut against the Dallas Mavericks. So is he.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there with my team, just be able to play the game of basketball, do what I love,” he said following Sunday’s practice, “and [looking forward] to getting a taste of the NBA, playing against some of the top players, especially the top talent.

“That’s definitely what I’m looking forward to.”

The 6-foot-4 guard led Tennessee in scoring with 12.5 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Danny Green’s brother added to summer-league team

The Sixers added Devonte Green to their NBA Summer League roster. Green, the 24-year-old brother of 34-year-old Sixers small forward Danny Green, participated in his first practice Sunday at UNLV.

Green joined the team after competing for the Utah Jazz White squadin the Salt Lake City Summer League. The four-team league was held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. The former Indiana University standout played professionally this past season for Charilaos TM in Greece. While overseas, he averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and shot 42.9% on three-pointers.

Green received a call about playing for the Sixers while playing in Utah.

“I’m trying to show them what I can do,” he said. “I’m a combo guard, who can shoot it well, pass well, and a great defender.”

While in Greece, Devonte was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. On March 2, he and the team parted ways due to the medical condition.

However, the Long Island native says he has learned to control and play with the condition.

In other news, the Sixers announced that undrafted rookie Aaron Henry (Michigan State) and Rayjon Tucker, who played 14 games for the Sixers last season, signed two-way contracts. Tucker had a two-way deal last year. .... Tyrese Maxey returned to practice Sunday. The point guard left Las Vegas on Thursday following practice to attend a pre-approved offseason activity.