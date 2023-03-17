Sixers forward Jalen McDaniels’ return to Charlotte spoiled by hip injury

CHARLOTTE — Jalen McDaniels’ homecoming has been spoiled by his ongoing hip contusion. The former Hornet, who was traded to the 76ers at last month’s deadline, told The Inquirer that he expects to miss his second consecutive game Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

“Playing with a high motor, I feel like I can’t really be my whole self right now,” McDaniels said following Friday’s shootaround. “Me just being a skinnier-type dude, I have to be physical. Without that, then I’m just nothing now. With this injury, I can’t really hit somebody like I want to.”

McDaniels’ comments came after going through additional work with skill development coaches following shootaround. The 6-foot-9 wing grimaced while trying to get around screens while playing one-on-one defense, and while banging for offensive post position against T.J. DiLeo.

“He was kind of doing his thing,” McDaniels said, “and I couldn’t really do mine back.”

McDaniels, who is officially listed as questionable to play against the Hornets, huddled with the Sixers’ medical staff after his session, and said he is not feeling pressure to return prematurely. Though he is moving better, being able to run full-speed is another step he wants to clear before stepping back on the court.

The injury occurred during Sunday’s victory over the Washington Wizards, when he was knocked by Deni Avdija on a shot attempt. Before that, McDaniels had quickly implemented himself as a versatile rotation player in 13 games with the Sixers. He is averaging 6.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, and has impressed coaches and teammates with his defense and ability to cut and make shots on the other end of the floor.

McDaniels said he had been “excited” to play against his former team so soon after the Feb. 9 trade. In parts of four seasons with the Hornets, he averaged 7.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, and was setting career-highs in those three categories (10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, two assists) in his first 56 games this season before the trade.

Though McDaniels was back on his former home floor Friday, he was not able to go back to his actual Charlotte home. After a brief return to grab clothes during the All-Star break, he needed to be fully moved out earlier this week. He wasn’t even able to see his two French Bulldogs while in town.

“It’s over now,” McDaniels said of that chapter of his career and life. “It’s sad.”