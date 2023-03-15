Sixers’ Jalen McDaniels to miss Wednesday’s game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with bruised right hip

CLEVELAND — All signs point to 76ers forward Jalen McDaniels missing Wednesday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a bruised right hip despite being listed as questionable.

McDaniels was held out of the morning shootaround. Then he moved gingerly while participating in drills under the direction of players development coach Tony DiLeo Jr. And what he said afterwards was the biggest giveaway that he would not take the court.

“Nah, it’s over with,” McDaniels said when asked if he’s playing.

However, the 6-foot-9, 205-pounder is still scheduled to go through his pregame workout routine even though he doesn’t expect to play.

“Today was cool, but I still felt it when I made moves,” McDaniels said of the post-shootaround drills. “I want to come back when I don’t feel like I’m being held back by something, you know? I just want to be fluid. Like you said and been peeping, it feels a little herky jerky, like kind of weird.

“Whenever I feel more comfortable then I’ll be ready.”

The fourth-year veteran injured his hip while being fouled by Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija with 9 minutes, 5 seconds left in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. McDaniels tried to stretch out his right side and hip in between making a pair of foul shots. He checked out of the game six seconds later, headed straight to the locker room and didn’t return.

“I just got hit in a weird spot,” he said, “so some movements really set me back. I can’t really go all the way. I kind of like locks me up I guess you can say.”

He’s been icing and massaging the hip to recover.

McDaniels was informed he would have a setback if hit on the hip while playing against the Cavs. As a result, a more suitable return would be Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

“So it’s better to get as close to 100 as possible and stay in that range,” said McDaniels, who will play with a pad on his hip upon his return.

The Sixers acquired McDaniels from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team trade that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers. McDaniels is averaging 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 15.9 rebounds in 13 games with the Sixers.