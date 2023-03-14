Sixers enter stretch run with hopes of overcoming last year’s disappointment and playing in June

The 76ers say they’re locked in.

Their heightened focus has nothing to do with Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to start a stretch where seven of their next eight games are on the road.

“I think this is the most focused group I’ve been around,” said Georges Niang, a seventh-year veteran who also played for the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers. “I think that all stems from the disappointment we felt last year.

“I think guys are either taking it a month or two weeks in advance to be like, ‘Alright, we’re not playing for today. We’re playing for what’s going to happen in April, May and June.’”

Playing in June would mean the Sixers (45-22) advanced to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2001.

Since then, the team hasn’t advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs. Last season ended there with a series loss to the Miami Heat.

“I feel like everyone has the same goal in mind,” Shake Milton said. “I’ve seen a lot of guys really get outside of themselves and really sacrifice and really do whatever the team needs to win because, ultimately, that’s what everybody wants and where everybody’s eyes are.”

Milton says the sacrifice for a common goal is made obvious by the way “everyone comes into work” and by the team’s chemistry and camaraderie.

That camaraderie aided the Sixers during their league-best five-game winning streak. They’ve won 11 of 14 games dating back to Feb. 10.

As a result, the Sixers are third in the Eastern Conference, sitting one game behind the second-place Boston Celtics.

“Like I said, we’re going to continue to focus in and hone in on each of these last however many we have,” Melton said. “What is it 15 games we have? Then get ready for what really counts.”

The Sixers’ mindset got a boost following one of the three setbacks during this impressive stretch.

On Feb. 27, they suffered a 101-99 loss to the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center. The loss came two days after their 110-107 home defeat to the Boston Celtics.

Against Miami, the Sixers couldn’t overcome the superb play of Jimmy Butler or their 20 turnovers and poor effort. The Heat small forward finished with team highs of 23 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. And Miami appeared to want it more, outhustling the Sixers most of the game.

Coach Doc Rivers sat down with the players following the loss, telling his team that some of them may have a chance to win an NBA title after this season but most of them will not. He explained why they shouldn’t take this year too lightly, and shared that player who do could face some regret once their careers are over.

“I think that definitely hit guys in the head or in the heart or maybe in both,” Niang said, “where you’re there like, ‘Alright, let’s pour into each other and make the most of this, so that we can win a championship.’”