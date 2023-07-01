Jalen McDaniels agrees to terms on two-year, $9.3 million deal with Toronto Raptors

Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a two-year, $9.3 million contract with the Toronto Raptors and will leave the 76ers in free agency, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer.

The 25-year-old wing was acquired by the Sixers from the Charlotte Hornets at last season’s February trade deadline, as part of a three-way deal that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers.

He averaged 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 24 regular-season games with the Sixers, and often took on difficult perimeter defensive assignments. But he fell out of the rotation as the playoffs progressed, logging 36 total seconds in the final four games of the Sixers’ second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

McDaniels’ length and athleticism, though, are coveted attributes in the modern NBA. He spent the first three-plus seasons of his NBA career with the Hornets, and was averaging career-highs in points (10.6), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.0) and steals (1.2) in his 56 games with Charlotte last season before being traded.

McDaniels is the third 2022-23 Sixer to leave the team in free agency. Reserve stretch forward Georges Niang agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, while reserve guard Shake Milton agreed to terms with the Minnesota Timberwolves.