Jalen McDaniels finding other ways to contribute for Sixers as his playmaking takes back seat

The biggest adjustment for Jalen McDaniels since joining the 76ers has been receiving fewer opportunities to showcase his playmaking ability.

The 6-foot-9 small forward averaged career highs of 10.6 points and 26.7 minutes in 56 games this season with the Charlotte Hornets. However, heading into Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat, his numbers were 4.8 points and 17.2 minutes in his first five games after being acquired in a four-team trade on Feb. 8.

“I will say when I was in Charlotte [there were] more opportunities with the ball in my hand more,” McDaniels said. “But here you have three guys [Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey] that are going to take most of the shots.

“So just me playing off them is something I can do that’s probably part of my game as well. So I feel like it’s a plus, even though I’m not touching it as much as I was in Charlotte.”

While he doesn’t get a lot of touches, the 25-year-old from Federal Way, Wash., has shown an ability to stretch the floor. He has made 2 of 4 three-point attempts in his first five games, a small sample size. He also has made 10 of 20 field goals. And that’s a good thing because he’s largely stationed in the corner behind the three-point line or at the dunker’s spot on offense.

“It’s not really an adjustment,” he said of being a spot-up shooter. “I feel like it’s just been a part of my game. Like I can have the ball in my hand. I’m versatile. I feel like I can do both.

“I don’t need to have the ball to score. I can spot up, hit a shot, attack close-outs, make plays for my teammates. I can do both.”

He also has shown an ability to defend the opposing team’s best perimeter players. In his first five games with the Sixers, one of his two steals came when he stripped Celtics All-Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown in the second quarter of Saturday’s 110-107 loss.

McDaniels also made a key defensive rebound with 9.4 seconds left to help the Sixers defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-105, on Thursday.

With the Sixers clinging to a 108-105 lead, the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane missed two wide-open three-pointers before Jaren Jackson Jr. missed another corner three. McDaniels grabbed the rebound and the Sixers called a timeout. Tobias Harris hit a pair of foul shots three seconds later to give the Sixers a five-point margin of victory.

McDaniels’ defense is going to be vital for the Sixers during their remaining regular-season games and in the postseason.

“When I was in Charlotte, I felt like I was doing the same thing, guarding the best player,” he said. “I feel like I’m just getting more reps now, especially on a bigger stage. I feel like it just means a lot more [on a contending team]. ...

“So I feel like just me locking in on those guys because I’m going to be on them every game, the best players. I’ve just got to do my job as best as a I can.”