It’s about fit more than talent in Sixers’ starting lineup, and that’s OK ... for now

This is the question that NBA coaches hate answering more than any other. It can be a warmhearted piece of housekeeping for reporters before a game. Or it could be viewed as some sort of strategic weaponry that needs to be kept a secret until 30 minutes before the game.

This question has sort of different relevance lately around the 76ers — not that Doc Rivers has been eager to publicize his starters before the mandatory time.

But this has been a hot topic since Tyrese Maxey was taken out of the starting lineup in favor of De’Anthony Melton last month. The move enabled the Sixers to have more balance with Maxey, a bucket-getter, in the second unit. Melton also provides a perimeter defensive presence that’s needed in the lineup.

The problem is Melton, for the most part, has been in a funk in the five games heading into Saturday’s 110-107 loss to the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center. His worst performance was Thursday’s 110-105 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Sixers shooting guard failed to score a point while missing both of his shots. He also had more fouls (five) than assists (two) and rebounds (one) combined. Benched in the fourth quarter, Melton played a season-low 13 minutes, 27 seconds.

And during the five-game stretch, he averaged 5.0 points on 31.8% shooting — including 28.6% on three-pointers — along with 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 20.4 minutes.

Meanwhile, Maxey averaged 19.4 points on 47.9% shooting — including 36.7% on three-pointers — along with 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal in 33.2 minutes during the same five-game stretch.

While Maxey remains one of the team’s leading scorers, Melton hasn’t resembled the elite defender he needs to be in the starting lineup. And it was telling when the Sixers went with Jalen McDaniels and P.J. Tucker for defensive stops over Melton late in Thursday’s game.

That alone would lead some to ask why is he still a starter.

His job is to provide a defensive upgrade. If he’s struggling to make a big impact on the defensive end, the Sixers might as well go back to the Maxey-James Harden starting backcourt, right?

Wrong.

Melton remains the best option for the Sixers, who want to start games with a perimeter defensive presence on the floor.

Even though he’s shown some cracks, the fifth-year veteran is tied for third in the league in steals at 1.7 per game. Melton is also sixth in the league in deflections at 169.

Additonally, the Sixers (39-20) were benefiting from the spark Maxey brought off the bench before Saturday’s game. He struggled against the Celtics (44-17), scoring eight points on 4-for-10 shooting. Maxey had eight points on 1-for-4 shooting through three quarters. But he’s their best scoring option off the bench.

The sixth-man role shouldn’t be something long-term. It’s just more impactful for the team this season.

It allows him to be the offensive leader of the second unit instead of taking a back seat to Harden-Joel Embiid two-man game. In the starting lineup, most of his importunities came on the receiving end of up-the-court passes in transition.

But off the bench, he gets to handle the ball more and be more impactful. And if we’re being honest here, the starting backcourt of Maxey and Harden has been a defensive liability. Maxey’s move to the bench came after the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the duo on Jan. 12.

The Sixers are 19-7 when they go with their current starting lineup of Tucker, Embiid, Harden, Melton, and Tobias Harris. They’re 3-5 when they start Harris, Tucker, Embiid, Harden, and Maxey.

And this is kind of similar to Marc Iavoroni being the Sixers’ starting power forward on the 1983 NBA championship team.

He averaged 5.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 20.2 minutes while starting over Hall of Famer Bobby Jones, who averaged 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 23.6 minutes off the bench.

Maxey is the better player. No one can argue that. But Melton remains a better fit to start alongside Harden, Embiid, Tucker, and Harris.