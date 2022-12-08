P.J. Tucker knows a seven-game homestand in early December won’t make or break an 82-game season. The 76ers forward is also fully aware of the position in which his team sits and how a good showing during this stretch can build confidence and develop chemistry.

“The next seven are big,” Tucker said. “I think the timing is perfect right now, getting a couple of guys back from injury, the practices, the meetings, everybody being together, getting everything back together, I think is going to be big for us.”

The Sixers (12-12) begin their homestand at the Wells Fargo Center against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Then they’ll host the Charlotte Hornets (Sunday), Sacramento Kings (Tuesday), Golden State Warriors (Dec. 16), Toronto Raptors (Dec. 19), Detroit Pistons (Dec. 21), and Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 23).

“I wouldn’t say the perfect time,” Paul Reed said, “but it’s a great time for us to put our foot down and come up with some wins, because we are on a little losing streak.

“Playing at home gives us a little advantage. We need to take advantage of this.”

The losing streak Reed mentioned included road losses to the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers welcomed back James Harden against the Rockets after he missed 14 games with a strained tendon in his right foot. Coach Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey, who missed nine games with a fractured left foot, is still a “ways away” from returning to play.

Meanwhile, Georges Niang missed Monday’s loss with soreness in his right foot, and Danuel House Jr. is dealing with a foot ailment but is expected to be fine, according to Rivers.

Rivers said it would be nice to use the homestand to get on a roll.

“That’s what you want,” he said. “But you need all of your guys back, too. So I keep that in [mind]. You know we are treading water. We are trying to get everybody right and healthy.

“Just because you are home, if you are not all healthy, it’s still going to be hard. But I think we are healthier for the first time in a while.”

Rivers believes Harden will improve during this stretch. The point guard had 21 points and a team-high seven assists against the Rockets, but he made just 4 of 19 shots and committed seven turnovers.

The coach also thinks it’s great to have three days off before facing the Lakers (10-14), losers of two straight. The Sixers had Tuesday off and participated in a light practice Wednesday. Rivers intends to have a “good practice” Thursday.

Another benefit for Rivers and the Sixers will be that they have a couple of days off between games against the Kings and Warriors, and two more off between the Warriors and Raptors contests. The Kings (13-10), Raptors (13-12), and Clippers (14-12) are the only upcoming opponents during the homestand with winning records.

“So, yeah, I think this is a great stretch for us,” the coach said. “If we were all intact, it would be one that you say let’s win them all. We’re still in that game-to-game phase until we get our guys back.”