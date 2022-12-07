Tyrese Maxey was able to run up and down the court Wednesday, two and a half weeks after the 76ers guard fractured his left foot.

“So I guess the only concerning thing is he’s not able to jump yet,” coach Doc Rivers said. “So that would mean he’s a ways away to say the least.”

The shooting guard was originally expected to miss three to four weeks when he suffered the injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 19.

In a follow-up to his “ways away” comment, Rivers was asked if Maxey will be back this month.

“I don’t know any of that,” he said. “A ways away for me is two games. If I gave you a two-week thing, I don’t even know what I’m talking about. But I know when you haven’t run and jumped, it makes sense.”

Rivers said Maxey began shooting the ball on Monday.

He didn’t accompany the team on the road for sixth of their last seven games.

“He’s been going awol, nuts, stir crazy is a better word,” Rivers said. “You know, calling us, FaceTiming us. You know, ‘I don’t know what to do.’”

When Maxey reached out, Rivers said he responded: “Sit at home and watch television.” But the coach said Maxey was happy Wednesday, because he was able to shoot.

“And he hadn’t been able to touch a ball [before Monday],” Rivers said, “which for him, he’s young, he’s probably never done this.”

Maxey is averaging 22.9 points along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 15 games.

Rebounding woes

The Sixers rank 29th in the league in rebounding with an average of 39.3 per game. They’re rebounding shortcomings were on full display the last two games. They were outrebounded 51-39 in Monday’s 132-123 double-overtime loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. On Friday, the Sixers were outrebounded 57-42 during a 117-109 setback to the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum.

“We gotta be more physical. Period,” P.J. Tucker said. “We’ve kinda been saying that all year, but we gotta be more physical. We gotta hit first. We gotta be more aggressive on the box outs and helping each other. It’s not always the guy that’s actually boxed out. It’s like the help, the guy behind him, and just being on the same page, but we definitely gotta be more physical. That’s without a doubt.”