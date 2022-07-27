James Harden’s return to the 76ers is official, as the organization announced Wednesday that the 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player has re-signed with the organization.

“This is where I want to be,” Harden said in a news release. “This is where I want to win, and I think we have the pieces to accomplish that goal. From my first day with the 76ers organization, the team and the fans have helped me feel at home here in Philadelphia. I’m excited to build off of last season and I can’t wait to get out on the court with the guys and start this journey.”

The Inquirer confirmed last week that, after declining his $47.4 million player option for 2023-24, Harden had agreed to a new two-year, $68.6 million deal with the Sixers. Harden’s approximately $15 million pay cut for this coming season allowed the Sixers to bolster their depth and toughness during free agency by signing veteran forward P.J. Tucker with the full mid-level exception and forward Danuel House with the bi-annual exception.

Harden will make $33 million in the 2022-23 season. The deal also includes a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, allowing Harden to potentially enter free agency again next summer.

The Sixers acquired Harden at last season’s trade deadline in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 21 regular-season games with the Sixers, becoming more of a facilitator and pick and roll partner with MVP runner-up Joel Embiid than the dominant scorer he was as a Houston Rocket.

“James Harden is one of the greatest players in NBA history and a future Hall of Famer,” president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a release. “His mission is to win an NBA title, and we’re thrilled that he will continue that journey here in Philadelphia. He is one of the best scorers and passers to ever play, and his knowledge of the game allows him to dissect defenses and make everyone around him better.

“James’ commitment to winning continues to resonate throughout our organization, and I believe we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible in his partnership with Joel and this talented roster. This is an exciting time for our franchise.”

Harden, who turns 33 in August, said after the Sixers lost to the Miami Heat in the playoffs’ second round that he would do “whatever it takes to help this team continue to grow and put us up there with the best of them.” He confirmed that in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes, saying he told Morey “to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over.”

Scouting VP Rozman leaves for Thunder

Sixers vice president of scouting Vince Rozman is leaving the organization to become the Oklahoma City Thunder’s VP of Identification and Intelligence.

Rozman’s move was confirmed in a tweet by Morey, who wrote that “Rozman has been a critical part of the Sixers’ strong player evaluation process for a long time & will be missed — we wish him the best with OKC.”

Rozman worked for the Sixers for 15 years, beginning as an intern before rising through the scouting department’s ranks. He worked under multiple iterations of the organization’s front office, with titles including senior director of scouting (2008-19), director of basketball operations and scouting innovation (2004-18) and scouting coordinator (2006-14).

Rozman’s tenure included the “Process” era under former general manager Sam Hinkie, which featured numerous high draft picks including Embiid. That experience could have made him attractive to the Thunder, who remain in a massive rebuild with several first-round draft picks in the coming seasons.

The Sixers’ more recent draft picks include breakout guard Tyrese Maxey, two-time NBA second-team All-Defense selection Matisse Thybulle and backup big man Paul Reed. Each of those players were selected in the draft’s late first round or second round.

Rozman’s new position with Oklahoma City was most recently held by Will Dawkins, who was then promoted to vice president of basketball operations.